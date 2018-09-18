

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man is on life-support after his vehicle left the highway in Pictou County, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 104 in Pleasant Valley, N.S. around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

Police say the vehicle was headed east when it left the highway and rolled into the median.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The victim hasn't been identified but police say he is from New Glasgow.

Police issued a news release Tuesday stating that the man died from his injuries Monday in hospital.

CTV News has since learned that the man remains on life-support.

A section of Highway 104 was closed to traffic for several hours Monday. It reopened shortly after noon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.