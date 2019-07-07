Featured
New Glasgow man seriously injured in single-vehicle collision
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 1:11PM ADT
A man was to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning in McLellans Brook, N.S.
Pictou RCMP arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. where they found a vehicle in the ditch on the 1000 block of McLellans Brook Road.
The 20-year-old man from New Glasgow, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.