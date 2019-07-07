

CTV Atlantic





A man was to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning in McLellans Brook, N.S.

Pictou RCMP arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. where they found a vehicle in the ditch on the 1000 block of McLellans Brook Road.

The 20-year-old man from New Glasgow, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.