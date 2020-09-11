HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a suspicious fire that caused extensive damage to a home in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police and fire crews responded to the home on MacDonald Street around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the fire started in the front of the home sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The house contained two apartments on the bottom floor and two on the upper floor, but only the upper two apartments were occupied at the time.

No one was injured.

Red Cross is assisting three residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police are treating it as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.