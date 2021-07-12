HALIFAX -- A New Glasgow woman has been charged with nine counts of arson and three counts of mischief in connection with 10 different incidents that occurred in the community over the last 19 months.

At 8:48 a.m. on July 10, New Glasgow Regional Police arrested a 41-year-old woman at her residence on Stewart Street in New Glasgow after conducting a search warrant of her residence in relation to an arson investigation.

She has been charged with seven counts of arson, two counts of arson – disregard for human life, and three counts of mischief.

Police say the charges are a result of ten separate investigations into suspicious fires that occurred between January 5, 2020, and July 7, 2021 in New Glasgow and Trenton, N.S.

Police say the investigations involved five vacant residences, two occupied residences, one business, and three involving property.

The suspect was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information related to these arsons investigations is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers.