New initiative aims to improve care access for unattached Fredericton patients

A pilot project between Horizon Health Network (Horizon) and EM/ANB Inc. is expected to improve access to primary care for unattached patients in the Fredericton area.

According to a news release, Horizon will identify opportunities physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other allied health-care providers may support the NB Health Link network – which provides access to primary care for patients without a family physician or nurse practitioner – in improving access for unattached patients.

“We are thrilled to be part of this innovative pilot project,” said Margaret Melanson, president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, in the release. “This exciting initiative aligns perfectly with Horizon’s critical action priority of improving access to primary care services and shows, by working together, we can help ensure that patients in the Fredericton area have the best possible access to the care they need.”

The patient benefits of this partnership include:

increased access to primary care appointments with a health care provider

more unattached patients moved off the NB Health Link waitlist

patient information stored within an electronic medical record (EMR) shared between NB Health Link and Horizon providers

“We are excited to team up with our partners in health care at Horizon and leverage our resources together to help unattached patients in Zone 3,” says Craig Dalton, CEO of EM/ANB Inc., the Part III entity which manages NB Health Link in the release. “We know this partnership will make great strides in improving access to primary care for New Brunswickers.”

Patients on the NB Health Link wait list will be contacted as capacity increases, says the release.

