New K-to-5 school in Fredericton given a new name

The new Anglophone Kindergarten-to-Grade 5 school opening on Fredericton’s north side this fall has a new name.

The name “Cuffman Street Elementary” was officially chosen from about 275 suggestions by the local community.

“Over a three-month period, a committee formed by school district representatives, local community members and the new school’s principal met to ensure the name was representative of the community,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan in a provincial news release.

The final name was then presented to the minister for approval.

The hope is the newly-named school will help alleviate some of the overcrowding at Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School, where future Cuffman Street Elementary students now attend.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to address the overcrowding challenges at Devon Middle School in the near future,” added Michael Mazerolle, who serves on the district education council for the Anglophone West School District, in the release.

Cuffman Street Elementary will accommodate 500 students.

It will also include:

a library space with learning stairs

a cafeteria with a stage that will be shared with the main gymnasium

music and performing arts rooms

multi-function rooms

an early learning room

David McTimoney, the school district’s superintendent, says staffing for the school is “well underway.”

The total budget for the school is $35.5 million, according to the province.

