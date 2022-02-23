New magazine shines a spotlight on Atlantic Canadian entrepreneurs

A new magazine is shining a spotlight on entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada.

The "Apex East Coast Business Magazine" shares stories of the challenges and successes experienced by local businesses in the region.

"What it's all about is truly celebrating the journey of businesses from when they started to currently, and what is their dreams and ambitions through the next five or 10 years," said John Copp, a publisher with the Apex East Coast Business Magazine.

"Wherever the business is right now, we want to share those journeys with other business owners that might be going through something similar."

The goal with the new magazine was to bring something new to Atlantic Canada and share stories that many may not hear otherwise.

"Each issue features a business from each Atlantic province," said Copp. "These are businesses that are at least 10 years old."

Also featured in the magazine is up-and-coming businesses throughout Atlantic Canada.

"This particular issue that launched in February features internet provider Purple Cow, and all the great things that they are doing as a start-up," said Copp.

Copp said his team also noticed the need for educational insights.

"We call these extraordinary insights from industry professionals," he said. "We feel that community is very important."

The magazine also gives away one free, full-page coloured ad in each issue.

"Our current issue celebrated Habitat for Humanity and all the great things they are doing," said Copp.

There are two ways to read the publication: a hard copy or subscribe for free online.

"We've gone through the last two years in the most challenging times that a small and medium business could ever go through," said Lawrence Conrad, a publisher with the Apex East Coast Business Magazine.

"This magazine is about profiling and celebrating those businesses that are going to rise back up, that are going to start back up, and the entrepreneurial spirit that we see in Atlantic Canada with these businesses are going to be in the magazine, and their stories are going to be told."

"Over the last 25 years of having meetings with other business owners, we get to hear these stores that nobody else gets to hear," said Copp. "And I think the common theme here is, despite all odds, these businesses have achieved something that's truly incredible and we wanted to celebrate that."