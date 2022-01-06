New mass vaccination booster clinic delivers 1,400 doses to Nova Scotian’s

Many Nova Scotians were ready to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster on Thursday. A long line snaked its way around the Halifax Forum as hundreds lined up to receive their third vaccine shot.

Chrissy Merrigan had a strategy to get her shot as soon as possible. She stayed up late Sunday night and booked a booster appointment for her and her sister.

“I was up late on Sunday night knowing that historically when they open up appointments, they come in a little earlier than anticipated,” said Merrigan.

“So I managed to get one at 1 a.m. with my sister. We came for the same time.”

This is the first mass community vaccine booster clinic set up in Nova Scotia and more than 1,400 doses were set to be administered on Thursday.

Michelle Thompson, the provinces’ minister of health and wellness, and Karen Oldfield, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, toured the mass immunization clinic.

“The staff in there tell me that the mood is really happy today,” said Thompson.

“People are really excited and pleased to have their boosters.”

Thompson says the province has enough Moderna supply to deliver a third dose to all Nova Scotian’s.

The initial concern in setting up the mass vaccination clinic was staffing, but Nova Scotia Health says more than 2,000 people came forward to offer help in the booster rollout.

Premier Tim Houston appeared on CTV Wednesday and said the military would be called in to help ramp up the vaccine delivery, but it appears he misspoke as his office corrected itself Thursday saying they’ll request aid from the Canadian Red Cross.

“We do expect them (The Canadian Red Cross) to be able to support us,” said Thompson.

“Those conversations with the federal government continue. I actually have a call later this afternoon to get more details on that.”

The Nova Scotia NDP is calling on the Houston government to prioritize booster shots for teachers and early childhood educators who can’t work from home, saying they should qualify for the same early access to the vaccine as health-care workers.

“Teachers and ECEs work with some of our most vulnerable young people and they will soon be heading back to classrooms,” said NDP education critic Suzy Hansen.

“We know this work is essential and we should support them with priority access to boosters so they are as safe as possible on the job.”

The province says it’s sticking to the community model.

“I think there is good access in the community as we move forward and clinic appointments are opening every day,” said Thompson.

Many in line said they were eager to get the booster dose, not only for themselves but to protect others.

“He can’t get vaccinated so we want to do our best to protect him and our other son,” said Allan MacDonald, who held his young son in his arms.

“So it’s great we were able to get in here so early.”

Three new community booster clinics will open Monday, in Wolfville, Truro and Dartmouth.