    • New Minas man suffers serious injuries in vehicle-pedestrian collision: N.S. RCMP

    Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

    The Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a collision in New Minas on Thursday around 10:45 p.m.

    According to a Friday news release, officers learned a Dodge Grand Caravan was travelling on Prospect Road when it struck a pedestrian.

    “The pedestrian, a 38-year-old New Minas man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Cambridge man, was uninjured.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

