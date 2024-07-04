New plasma donation centre opens in downtown Halifax

A new plasma donation centre has opened in downtown Halifax.

Drumlin Plasma Inc. is a global plasma supplier for clinical diagnostic manufacturers, enabling medical laboratories to provide accurate and timely diagnosis of patients with bleeding disorders.

Plasma donors are compensated for their time and Drumlin's goal is to build a local community of donors, initially in Halifax Regional Municipality, with plans to expand.

“As a company, our mantra is small act, big impact. Drumlin Plasma is a solution to the growing demand for plasma globally. We are breaking the mold for plasma supply through our disruptive, value-add solutions," said Drumlin Plasma's CEO and co-founder Darcy Shannon.

"Our goal is to positively impact the rapid and accurate laboratory diagnosis of those who have inherited or acquired bleeding disorders, and help ensure they have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live.”

Drumlin says it sets itself apart through a deep understanding of the needs of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagent manufacturers and a specialized donor screening program based on stringent regulatory requirements.

Drumlin Plasma, located at 1310 Hollis St., is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

