New season of 'Pub Crawl' finds truth behind some of Halifax's bar folktales

The Halifax based show, Pub Crawl, recently released its second season, taking viewers on a unique journey and history lesson of the city's most famous bars.

This season follows Rob Ramsey as he heads to known pubs, such as Victory Arms, Seahorse Tavern, Durty Nelly's, and wraps at The Lower Deck for Alexander Keith's birthday.

"When we heard we were getting renewed for season two we were really excited and then about 10 minutes later it's like, 'Ah, man, we got to get back to work so let's go and do it,'" said Jon Mann, creator of the show.

Those who visit Halifax's pub scene would be familiar with tunnel rumours attached to several restaurants, and this season, crew members decided to track down the truth behind some of the stories.

"Being in the city for so long and hearing about those things, and then actually discovering them, and seeing where they were was pretty exciting," said Mann.

Mann says some of the best parts about the show is being able to visit the famous pubs with his friends, and meet those driving the industry on the east coast.

Though he adds, being able to teach the public a few history lessons about their favourite places to grab a drink keeps him inspired.

"I think that it's always exciting when people tell us that they have been going to a certain bar for upwards of 40 to 50 years and that they never knew history piece x or whatever," said Mann.

Season two of Pub Crawl is available to watch on Bell Fibe TV1.