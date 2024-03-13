New trial begins for Cape Breton man accused of 2019 hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old girl

A new trial started on Monday in Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S., for a Cape Breton man accused in a hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old girl riding her bicycle nearly five years ago.

Colin Tweedie is accused of hitting 10-year-old Talia Forrest as she was driving her bicycle along the Black Rock Road in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County on the evening of July 11, 2019.

In January 2023, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial — finding that the judge in the first trial failed to properly consider all of the evidence in the case.

In March 2022, Tweedie was found not guilty of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at an accident involving death. He pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge.

The second trial is before Supreme Court Justice Kevin Coady.

On the opening day on Monday, the Crown called three witnesses. Among them, a now 16-year-old girl who was driving her bike with Talia Forrest when the crash took place. She testified that she had seen a vehicle swerving across the yellow line, and later saw it driving away with sparks flying underneath.

Another witness was a volunteer firefighter who testified he had played darts with Tweedie shortly before the crash, and had seen him drink one beer but did not believe he was impaired. Minutes after Tweedie left, he said he heard sirens and responded to the scene.

The third witness was a neighbour whose surveillance video of the Black Rock Road in front of his home the night of the crash was played in court. During cross-examination, he said that over the years he has contacted officials about potholes in the area.

A number of family members of the young girl attended Monday’s court proceedings, and a photo of Forrest along with a poster could be seen outside the courthouse.

Ten days have been set aside for a trial by judge alone.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.