ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its first case of COVID-19 since Aug. 10.

The new case involves a woman under the age of 19 in the province's eastern health region, which includes St. John's.

Authorities said today the new case is related to international travel and the infected person is isolating.

The province says the individual, who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, had recently returned from Asia.

Officials say 265 people have recovered from COVID-19 and three people have died from the virus in the province.

Mask-wearing became mandatory in indoor public places across the province on Aug. 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.