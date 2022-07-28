Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox.
Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
Health officials say those who are asymptomatic close contacts of the probable case will be offered the Imvamune vaccine.
Symptoms of monkeypox include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and joint or muscle pain.
The virus is spread through prolonged close contact and can be transmitted through skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and by sharing clothing, bedding or other common items that have come into contact with an infected person's sores.
Quebec has reported 346 cases of the disease since the start of the outbreak, the highest number in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
WATCH LIVE | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox. Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over streaming bill
Washington has raised concerns about the trade implications of Ottawa's online-streaming bill, prompting a legal expert to warn that Canada could face hundreds of millions of dollars of retaliatory tariffs if it becomes law.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Toronto
-
Condo rents reach record high in Toronto despite weakening housing market
New data released by the Toronto Region Real Estate Board for the second quarter of 2022 shows that the average rent charged for one-bedroom and two-bedroom condominiums has reached a record high.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Parents excitedly logged on to Ontario's vaccine booking portal Thursday morning to set up long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their babies and preschoolers.
-
Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery
An Ontario father who recently won the lottery says he wants to use the money to buy his daughter a house so she can “live a happy life.”
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope to host mass at Quebec pilgrimage site following second apology
Pope Francis is set to begin his second day of events in Quebec's capital city as part of his tour that he has called a pilgrimage of penance. The pontiff is scheduled to host his second mass on Canadian soil later this morning.
-
Man killed by police identified as RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman, teen in Monteregie
An RCMP officer was killed by police in Quebec after an alleged attack on a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
-
3 shootings in Montreal leave 1 dead and multiple people seriously injured
One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after three shootings in three hours on the Island of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake
Alberta Health Services has issued another blue-green algae advisory ahead of the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
-
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
London
-
London shooting investigation
London police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
OPP to debrief on recent motorcycle deaths
OPP are holding a news conference in London on Thursday to discuss what they call an "alarming trend."
-
WATCH
WATCH | St. Thomas drone show
As part of the Jack Graney celebrations in St. Thomas Wednesday night, drones took to the sky to put on a show.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Strollers must soon fold and stow to make room on buses for all riders, Winnipeg Transit says
A new priority seating policy on Winnipeg Transit buses is being rolled out with new guidelines for strollers.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
The Ottawa Fire Service confirms firefighter Jeff Dean was killed in a skydiving incident at the airport in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert
The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
Sask. First Nations youth learn to overcome adversity at summer games
Indigenous youth from across Saskatchewan are competing in the Tony Cote First Nations Summer Games in and around Saskatoon this week.
Vancouver
-
Crowd shows best behaviour at night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light
It appears fireworks fans were on their best behaviour at day two of Vancouver's Celebration of Light.
-
Indecent acts: Man pleads guilty following police warning to public
A man admitted to indecent acts in public places more than a year after being the subject of a warning from police in New Westminster.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplined
A B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
Regina
-
Pandemic opens door for at-home businesses to expand to storefronts
While the pandemic decimated a number of industries over the last two years, one niche market seems to have come out on top: local at-home businesses.
-
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepoint
Regina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Parks Canada calls seasonal dog ban near Tofino a success
A new seasonal dog ban designed to protect migrating shorebirds on a popular beach near Tofino, B.C., is being heralded a success by the federal government.
-
B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Rising interest rates expected to lead to Victoria housing market correction
Victoria's housing market is expected to make a course correction, according to a new Royal Bank of Canada report.