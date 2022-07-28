Newfoundland and Labrador reports first probable case of monkeypox

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is reporting the province's first probable case of monkeypox.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Rosann Seviour is holding a news conference later this morning on the situation.

Health officials say those who are asymptomatic close contacts of the probable case will be offered the Imvamune vaccine.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin lesions in the mouth and genital area, fever, night sweats, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and joint or muscle pain.

The virus is spread through prolonged close contact and can be transmitted through skin lesions, respiratory droplets, and by sharing clothing, bedding or other common items that have come into contact with an infected person's sores.

Quebec has reported 346 cases of the disease since the start of the outbreak, the highest number in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.