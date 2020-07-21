Advertisement
Newfoundland and Labrador reports one new travel-related COVID-19 case
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.
Authorities say the case involves a man in the Central Health region in his 20s who had recently returned from Ontario.
They say the man is a Newfoundland and Labrador resident and is self-isolating.
Health officials say the risk to the public remains low because the man was not symptomatic or considered infectious during his travel back to the province.
The province has reported a total of 263 cases of COVID-19, 259 of which are considered recovered.
Health officials say 22,461 people have been tested for the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.