ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Authorities say the case involves a man in the Central Health region in his 20s who had recently returned from Ontario.

They say the man is a Newfoundland and Labrador resident and is self-isolating.

Health officials say the risk to the public remains low because the man was not symptomatic or considered infectious during his travel back to the province.

The province has reported a total of 263 cases of COVID-19, 259 of which are considered recovered.

Health officials say 22,461 people have been tested for the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.