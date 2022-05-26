Newfoundland and Labrador to end requirement for some workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

As of June 1, Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer require that certain public and private sector employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government said Thursday in a news release the decision is based on the low number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province.

The province has required proof of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for workers in the public sector, as well as employees of certain businesses including bars, restaurants and facilities catering to vulnerable populations.

The rules came into effect on Dec. 17.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the province and the rules could be reinstated if deemed necessary.

On Wednesday there were 13 people hospitalized in the province due to the disease, down from a peak of 47 hospitalizations in early April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.