Newfoundland residents vote to abandon their tiny coastal village

Newfoundland residents vote to abandon their tiny coastal village

The residents of Gaultois, a tiny town along Newfoundland's southern coast shown in this handout photo, are considering whether or not to resettle through the provincial government's community relocation program. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Gaultois Inn) The residents of Gaultois, a tiny town along Newfoundland's southern coast shown in this handout photo, are considering whether or not to resettle through the provincial government's community relocation program. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy of Gaultois Inn)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island