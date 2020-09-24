HALIFAX -- Nine people have been arrested after police seized drugs, firearms and a prohibited weapon as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in New Brunswick.

The RCMP executed six simultaneous search warrants at homes in Perth-Andover, Johnville, Tobique Narrows and on the Tobique First Nation around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they seized drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and crystal methamphetamine, as well as pills believed to be hydromorphone and methamphetamine.

They also seized illegal cannabis, two firearms -- one of which was loaded -- ammunition, a conductive energy weapon, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, 27-year-old man, 43-year-old man and 44-year-old man from the Tobique First Nation.

They also arrested a 24-year-old woman, 44-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman from Tobique First Nation.

A 19-year-old man and 27-year-old woman from Johnville were also arrested.

Three people appeared in court by way of tele-remand on Thursday.

Shannon Perley, 44, from the Tobique First Nation has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in hydromorphone.

Brandon Schriver, 19, of Johnville and 44-year-old Timothy Sappier from the Tobique First Nation were each charged with breaching an undertaking to a police officer.

All three were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court Friday morning.

The other six people were released on documents to appear in court on Dec. 8.

The investigation is ongoing.