

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police won’t be laying charges in the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the city last month.

The 69-year-old woman was crossing Oak Street in the area of Oxford Street when she was struck by an SUV before 1 p.m. on July 25.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she died on July 28.

Police say they have concluded their investigation into the fatal collision, and no charges will be laid against the 31-year-old female driver of the SUV.

No other details were released.