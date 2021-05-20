FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick’s premier says at this time, the COVID-19 situation in the Fredericton region looks “good.”

There are over 60 exposure notices in the city in the last few weeks, and 36 cases have been linked back to a former isolation hotel.

A COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting was held Wednesday evening, and Thursday the Premier Blaine Higgs said all cases continue to be able to be traced.

“Today, it’s follow the rules. Let’s stay focused, I indicated we’re at 51 per cent vaccinated, almost doing one per cent a day,” he said. “There’s no change planned for today. We’re watching really closely and that could change quickly but right now, it’s steady as she goes.”

Higgs said he believes the vaccination rate in the city has had a “very significant” impact on keeping the situation stable.

He also said there could be an update on Friday.

New Brunswick has reported that over half of its adult population has at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over 200 pharmacies have helped with that effort – vaccinating almost half of the total so far.

“Pharmacy and pharmacy staff have been absolute superheroes during this pandemic in delivering this vaccination service alongside everything else that they do,” said Jake Reid, executive director of the N.B. Pharmacists’ Association. “The province set a goal of 75 per cent of people fully vaccinated, at least of course. And we’re already seeing in the first dose category some of those older age groups, people 60 and above, are already reaching those numbers. So the boomers are doing a great job, and so we now just want to get the word out to the Gen Xers and the millennials and everyone else.”

The Association is encouraging people to book an appointment and stick with it – unless you have been exposed to the virus. In that case, cancel and rebook until you test negative.