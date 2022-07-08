‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station

Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.

