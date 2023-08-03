No injuries after timber beam falls from Hibernia offshore oil platform

The Hibernia platform stands tall above the waters of Bull Arm, Trinity Bay, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The Hibernia platform stands tall above the waters of Bull Arm, Trinity Bay, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island