    • No injuries reported following thrift store fire in Kentville, N.S.

    No one was injured following a fire at The Purple Peacock store on Aberdeen Street in Kentville, N.S., on Tuesday.

    Fire officials said crews from several fire departments responded to the fire which broke out just before lunchtime.

    Officials said there was extensive damage to the store and several nearby buildings were evacuated.

