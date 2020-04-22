HALIFAX -- There were no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick confirmed on Tuesday, for the sixth time in the last seven days.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday afternoon there were 260 tests processed during the last 24 hours.

The province's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began remains at 118. Of those, 104 have recovered.

Dr. Russell encouraged New Brunswickers to keep doing what they have been doing and said this is the "new normal" until a vaccine is discovered.

