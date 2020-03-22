HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 according to a news release sent out by the province on Sunday.

This comes a day after the province identified six more presumptive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed or presumptive cases to 17. Eight of those cases have been confirmed, while nine are presumptive at this time.

In the release, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, reminded the public to stay home and engage in proper social distancing practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us can take simple actions that can help stop the spread of any type of communicable disease,” said Russell. “Regular hand washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, practice social distancing by maintaining two-metres from others and staying home (self-isolating) when you are sick can greatly reduce the risk of infection spreading.”

Russell says the province has now conducted a total of 865 tests.

The six cases announced Saturday involved men and woman ranging in age from 20 to 70 years old. Five of the cases are located in Zone 2 (southern New Brunswick) while the sixth is located in Zone 3 (central New Brunswick).

The release also announced the provincial government will have a phone line available beginning Monday, which New Brunswickers can call if they have concerns about people not complying with the state of emergency orders.

Russell is encouraging people to look after themselves and others, both physically and mentally.

“I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air,” said Russell. “Several things are closed but the outdoors is not one of them! There are many activities that you and your family can do outside that still respect social distancing practices. Go for a walk or hike, do yoga in the backyard or look for signs of spring."

N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs also sent out a video message via Twitter on Sunday, thanking New Brunswickers for taking the province's warnings seriously.

Higgs declared a state of emergency for New Brunswick on Thursday, giving his government power to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

The border between New Brunswick and the United States was closed to all non-essential travel on Wednesday, and Sunday's release stated that anyone entering New Brunswick from outside Canada will be given a brochure explaining all the measures associated with COVID-19 and the state of emergency.

Anyone entering New Brunswick from outside of Canada, including the U.S. border, is required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.