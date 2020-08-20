HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the number of active cases dropped from 12 to six.

The province last reported new cases on Sunday when two cases were reported in the Moncton region.

The province conducted 367 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 57,878 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 186 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 178 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 41 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 55 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed case

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 10,119 personal and 3,867 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 120 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.