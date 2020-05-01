HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the 13th day in a row and 116 of 118 of the people who have had it have recovered.

The province continues to look for cases as it announced that it expanded testing criteria earlier this week, especially since it has loosed pandemic restrictions by allowing people from one household to visit with people in one other household.

"It is very important to stay in your bubble," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health said at a news conference in Fredericton.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.