HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the third straight day.

There remains three active cases in the province and none of them are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 170 cases in New Brunswick. Of those, 165 have recovered and two people have died.

Things are much the same at the borders, with 8,502 personal vehicles and 4,310 commercial vehicles attempting to enter New Brunswick on Wednesday. Of those 105 were refused entry for a refusal rate of 0.93 per cent.