HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one more person has recovered. The number of active cases has dropped to 12.

The province last reported two new cases on Sunday. Those cases were related to individual travel and involve a person under the age of 10 and another person between the ages of 10 and 19. They live in Zone 1, or the Moncton region and they are self-isolating.

New Brunswick public health staff conducted 265 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 57,511 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 186 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 172 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 41 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 55 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed case

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Tuesday, 10,724 personal and 4,768 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 79 were refused entry for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.