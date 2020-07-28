HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report on Tuesday and there continues to be no active cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 219 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and, to date, Nova Scotia has 62,576 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths, health officials said in a news release.

Testing numbers are updated daily and can be found on this page of the provincial government website.

If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

"Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days," the news release said. "As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better."

The province also reminded people to practise good hand hygiene and follow public health guidelines by maintaining an appropriate physical distance and to wear a mask when that is not possible.

Masks will become mandatory in indoor public spaces this Friday.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .