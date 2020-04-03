HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with the total number of cases remaining at 22.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’S chief medical officer, says she hopes to receive more tests later Friday.

“Just because we do not have a new case today, that doesn’t mean we should be complacent. In fact, it is the time we need to be just as vigilant as ever,” said Morrison during a news conference Friday.

Morrison said, so far, the province has completed over 1,000 tests for COVID-19, with close to 140 tests being done on Thursday alone.

There are four people considered recovered from COVID-19 on the island.

Morrison said 811 has hired close to 80 additional staff members, and there is an increase in training. They’re also receiving lots of calls through the island’s designated helpline at 1-833-533-9333.

“I expect the number of cases in P.E.I. to increase, and I expect that we will see cases in Prince Edward Island that will result in hospitalization, and that is why we’re working so hard with these public health measures and Health P.E.I. to prepare our system.”

Making responsible choices

Morrison said, with another weekend approaching, Islanders need to make responsible choices.

“All Islanders, please remain diligent this weekend … if possible, stay at home, maintain physical-distance, and if you are self-isolating, do so,” she said.

“The better we are at implementing these measures, the better chance we have in P.E.I., not only to flatten the curve, but to, I’d like to think we can make it closer to a pancake. By doing something as simple as these measures, we can together save lives,” said Morrison.

Cough and fever clinics

Prince Edward Island's director of nursing, Marion Dowling, also reminded Islanders the cough and fever clinics are by appointment only through referral from a family doctor or nurse practitioner, or through 811.

She also advised anyone visiting the clinics to stay in their vehicle until being notified by staff to come in.

Both sites in Charlottetown and Summerside continue to see a rise in patients.

“The cough and fever clinics and drive-thru testing sites continue to see more patients in both Charlottetown and Summerside. Yesterday, 129 patients were seen in Charlottetown and 51 in Summerside,” said Dowling.

Dowling also said the assessment clinics are now providing telephone assessments for those who require them.