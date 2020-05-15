HALIFAX -- While New Brunswickers can pat themselves on the back for keeping COVID-19 at bay for the ninth consecutive day, they can thank Mother Nature for mercifully sparing them from a third year of severe spring flooding.

On a day that the province announced that it has gone nine straight days without a new case of COVID-19, Premier Blaine Higgs also said the province's River Watch program is coming to end because the risk of flooding has passed.

After two years of historic floods, this is good news for those in communities along the St. John River.

Dr. Jennifer Russell announced at a news conference in Fredericton on Friday afternoon that one of the two people who had COVID-19 has recovered. That leaves just one active case amond the 120 positive tests that have occurred in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.

Public health officials say 406 tests processed over the last 24 hours.

Despite the good news, and it being the start of the Victoria Day long weekend, Dr. Russell reminded New Brunwickers to be prudent.

"This weekend, we really have to resist that temptation. I want you to enjoy this weekend, but I want you to be safe," she said. "Stay in your two-household bubble. You're denying the virus the opportunity to spread to others."

Dr. Russell also reminded everyone to try to avoid contact with anyone who's been outside of New Brunswick. If they have to be in your home, have them stay in a different room, don,t share bathrooms or towels, with them, pick up groceries for them, and support them in any way so they can self-isolate.

If you do have to go outside your bubble, she reminded peopel to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering, and wash your hands thoroughly after you.

"If you touch a surface that has COVID-19 and then you touch your face, that is how you get infected," Dr. Russell said. "We have to act like the virus is all around us – because it is."

Higgs says he expects the Canada-U.S. border restrictions to remain for another month. They're scheduled to end next Thursday.

Higgs also reported that 700 job seekers have registered on the province's job-search website, but they still need more workers for the seafood processing and agriculture sectors. Higgs said he's disappointed that in a province in which there are 70,000 without jobs, that so few people have "stepped up" to work in industries that rely on temporary foreign workers who have been barred from entering the province during the pandemic.

He said he had no regrets about that decision because it was made for public health reasons and, with just one active case in the province, that's proof that the province is making the right decisions.

Higgs said with many retailers closed on Monday, workers will get a much-needed break.

“This will provide a much-needed rest for workers, many of whom have been serving the public and providing New Brunswickers with necessities throughout this pandemic, even when the rest of us were being asked to stay at home,” said Higgs. “This is a great example of residents stepping up for our New Brunswick. We are all grateful to our essential workers for their dedication, and for the work they continue to do every day.”

