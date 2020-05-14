HALIFAX -- Daycares and early childhood education centres will begin reopening in New Brunswick next week.

“We understand that childcare is crucial for parents returning to work as we begin to move into the phases of recovery from this pandemic,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “Opening up daycares and early childhood education centres is a community responsibility and opening up our economy depends on this.”

Cardy says reopening facilities are required to develop a COVID-19 operation plan, which includes keeping groups of children separated, enhanced cleaning inside each centre, and screening for everyone entering the facility, including parents, children and staff.

To help with the cost, New Brunswick will be distributing monthly grants of $20 per licensed space to support enhanced cleaning practices.

“There is a new screening protocol for all of our facilities, which includes a temperature check for all staff and everybody entering a facility, as well as a questionnaire around travel, or if they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Nicole Gervais, New Brunswick’s executive director for early childhood development.

Gervais says the province has heard from "about 50 per cent of facilities," with 80 per cent of those facilities saying they are ready to open next week.

Education and Early Childhood Minister Dominic Cardy is explaining the reopening of daycare centres, beginning May 19.



He says the reopening includes an operational plan, keeping everything clean, and staff and children safe. @CTVAtlantic — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 14, 2020

Anyone who has travelled outside of New Brunswick will not be allowed to visit early learning and child-care facilities for 14 days.

The province has also launched an online guide for parents to help them understand what to expect when their children returns to child care.