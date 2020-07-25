HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday for a fifth consecutive day.

According to the province's website, three active cases remain in the province – none of the active cases are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 170 cases in New Brunswick. Of those, 165 have recovered, and two people have died.

As of Saturday, provincial public health staff have conducted 50,821 tests.

On Friday, 8,025 personal vehicles and 2,482 commercial vehicles attempted to enter New Brunswick on – 167 vehicles were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.59 per cent.