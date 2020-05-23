HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

On Saturday, the province reported that the number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 121, while the number of active cases remains at one.

Saturday also marked the first full day of phase ‘yellow’ – the third phase in the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

As of Saturday, 21,989 tests have been conducted in N.B.

Phase 3 begins

With New Brunswick’s COVID-19 situation improving, it is currently in Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan – allowing for the reopening of more business and activities.

The "yellow phase" of the province’s recovery plan will be rolled out in stages over the next few weeks.

Information concerning public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

On Friday, the province eased restrictions by allowing:

Extended family and friend bubbles

Non-regulated health professionals to resume in-person services

Personal service businesses (i.e. barbershops, salons, etc.) to resume in-person services

More restriction rollbacks on the horizon

Beginning on May 29, more restrictions will be eased in the province

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted with physical distancing.

Religious services, including wedding and funerals, of 50 people or fewer may take place indoors or outdoors with physical distancing.

Elective surgeries and other non-emergency health-care services will increase.

Low-contact team sports will be permitted. Sports may operate as per the guidance provided by their respective national or provincial organizations if they identify means to limit the number and intensity of close contacts during play. Players should check with their local organization to ensure it will be operating. All provincial, regional and local leagues shall maintain operational plans. Sport organizations can contact the Sport and Recreation Branch of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture for more information. Youth leagues must ensure that spectators are limited to one accompanying adult per child.

The following will be permitted to open:

swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

gyms, yoga and dance studios

rinks and indoor recreational facilities

pool halls and bowling alleys

Temporary foreign workers to be permitted

Also beginning on May 29, temporary foreign workers may enter New Brunswick under strict public health guidance, including isolating for 14 days before beginning work.

“We are still prioritizing the safety of New Brunswickers but, as we restart our economy, we also have to find ways to meet the needs of the agriculture and seafood sectors,” said New Brunswick premier Premier Blaine Higgs on Friday. “After consulting with the experts, including Public Health authorities, we have determined that the risk to New Brunswickers is now low, as long as strict safety measures remain in place.”

Education matters

Registered students can move to the province to resume or start studies at New Brunswick post-secondary institutions for the fall semester. This includes students from other provinces and from outside of the country. They will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Students are not permitted to commute daily from outside New Brunswick to attend classes.

Playgrounds

Early learning and child care facilities will now be permitted to resume using outdoor playgrounds and equipment, provided they continue to follow the required stringent cleaning protocols. More information on which school facilities are open to the public, such as playgrounds and sports fields, is available through each respective school district.

Local governments can open their parks and playgrounds if they can ensure they meet the requirements outlined by Public Health.

State of emergency remains in effect

The latest version of New Brunswick’s State of Emergency mandatory order is available online.

The latest updates and information on confirmed COVID-19 cases and laboratory testing in New Brunswick are available online.