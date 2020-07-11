HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, leaving only three active cases in the province.

On Saturday, the province announced it has not identified any new COVID-19 cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 521 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,976 negative test results.

On Friday, the provincial government renewed its state of emergency. The order will take effect at noon on Sunday and extend to noon on July 26, unless the province terminates or extends it further.

1,000 COVID-19 Cases Resolved

The total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 1,066, but 1,000 cases are now considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving only three active cases in Nova Scotia.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is now considered resolved.

There is still one person in hospital. The province says that person’s infection is considered resolved, but they still require treatment.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 54 cases

Central zone: 901 cases

Northern zone: 57 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and Self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: