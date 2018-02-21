

CTV Atlantic





A truck fire shut down traffic on a busy Cape Breton highway Wednesday morning.

The smoke could be seen from kilometres away as flames shot out of the tow truck on Highway 125 near Sydney.

The truck had been travelling eastbound, carrying a van.

No one was hurt, but traffic was backed up in one direction for a brief time.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames quickly and the highway is now open.

Tow truck on fire, Hwy 125 between Exits 8/9. pic.twitter.com/v0RYlrzrn6 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) February 21, 2018