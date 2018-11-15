Police say there is no threat to the public after a suspicious package was reported in central Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5700 block of West Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officers with the explosive disposal unit used a robot to examine the package, which turned out to be a bag of clothes.

West Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Robie and Agricola streets for a few hours while police investigated. The street reopened around 2:45 p.m.