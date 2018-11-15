

Police say there is no threat to the public after a suspicious package was reported in central Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5700 block of West Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.

Officers with the explosive disposal unit used a robot to examine the package, which turned out to be a bag of clothes.

West Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Robie and Agricola streets for a few hours while police investigated. The street reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Part of Agricola St. closed as Halifax Police deal with a suspicious package on West St. in #Halifax. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/fPKisVKpRF — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018

Portion of West Street also blocked off as police respond to a suspicious package. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/jkkFj36pgj — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018

Police have expanded the blocked off area. Agricola closed from Roberts Street to Cunard Street. Most of West Street also blocked. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/mPxllsorGz — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018

The police robot has been deployed. Still no word on exactly where the suspicious package is located. @CTVAtlantic #Halifax pic.twitter.com/JSuHnT6FBj — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018

Suspicious package appears to be at the Commons Inn on West Street. @CTVAtlantic #Halifax — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018

Bomb disposal unit works to remove the suspicious package on West Street. The package appears to be inside the cone on the ground. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/rHqHAAX8YY — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) November 15, 2018