No threat after suspicious package turns out to be bag of clothes
A section of West Street in Halifax was blocked to traffic as police investigated the discovery of a suspicious package on Nov. 15, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 1:06PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 3:42PM AST
Police say there is no threat to the public after a suspicious package was reported in central Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 5700 block of West Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
Officers with the explosive disposal unit used a robot to examine the package, which turned out to be a bag of clothes.
West Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Robie and Agricola streets for a few hours while police investigated. The street reopened around 2:45 p.m.
