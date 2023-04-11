'Nobody's done anything': Halifax heritage society launches petition to save historic battery
A Halifax historic society has launched a last-minute petition to save the military battery site in Point Pleasant Park.
The Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society is worried the crumbling site could be removed as part of a plan to improve the shoreline.
"Nobody's done anything, and there's been arguments from the 1960s, the 1990s, and now, currently," said society chair William Breckenridge.
A Sunday news release from the group says "the petition follows HRM issuing a request for proposal, closing April 19, regarding Point Pleasant Park shoreline improvement (due to climate change, coastal erosion) that could result in removal or entombment of the battery.”
"It has deteriorated due to years of neglect and climate change and is part of the park’s system of fortifications dating to 1762,” the release continues.
But the city insists preservation is already being considered.
"In addition to the RFP that is out, an archaeological consultant will also be retained to further review the battery," said HRM Public Affairs spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray via email.
"The work of the consultant will look at options for preservation. Treatment could include repairs and stabilization, removal, partial removal, protection, or entombment.”
“The retained consultant will produce options/estimates for consideration – any significant construction will require future capital funds as approved by Regional Council. It is anticipated that the consultant will begin their work in Summer 2023 with gathering of site data and completing of modeling over the summer."
"The municipality leases the land from the federal government, but is responsible for the fortifications abutting the shoreline," the note concludes.
The petition also asks for support from the federal MP in protecting the site.
"Upon receiving your email, our office has spoken to Parks Canada and Mr. Breckenridge to set up a meeting to discuss the issue and consider some of the options," said Breton Cousins from the Office of Andy Fillmore.
"Andy is eager to contribute where he can from the federal side of things. Andy will also be touching base with the municipality. As you know, there are multiple levels of government and organizations involved so it requires some degree of coordination," said Cousins.
Breckenridge says the current site, including a structure built to spot German U-Boats in the Second World War, has been steadily decaying after decades of neglect.
More than 15 metres of the beach has eroded over time, leaving some of the buildings nearly in the water.
But structures are also being destroyed by tree roots, he says.
"In the 1960s, they partly entombed that section of the fortification, and part of the agreement in an archeology management plan was to keep it free and clear," he said, gesturing to the mature trees behind him.
"This could be an education point, so say, 'This was the physical facility that overlooked into the ocean to protect the harbour from the U-Boats, which were sinking ships right outside the mouth of the harbour,'" said Breckenridge.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Our defence will be very effective': Ukraine PM Shmyhal responds to Pentagon leaks
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says he thinks his country's air defence 'will be very effective' once the embattled country receives all of the equipment the West has pledged to provide, shooting down suggestions raised in leaked Pentagon documents alleging Ukraine's air defence was vulnerable.
Bank of Canada between 'a rock and hard place' ahead of rate decision: strategist
Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision, one chief market strategist said he expects the central bank to hold rates while acknowledging current risks in the economy.
Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail
Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Russia being able to 'bring down' Canadian gov't websites won't dissuade support for Ukraine: Trudeau
Attempts by Russian hackers to bring down Canadian government websites 'in no way' will dissuade Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 87% of household objects tested in new U of T study
Cancer-causing chemicals were found in more than 87 per cent of the household objects tested in a new study conducted by University of Toronto researchers.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two Ontarians lose hundreds of thousands of Aeroplan points after hack
Two Ontario men say they were shocked when their Aeroplan accounts were hacked and their loyalty points were stolen.
Calgary
-
'Sexual violence is on the rise' Calgary advocates say as a suspected serial rapist is charged
The heinous crimes allegedly committed by 59-year-old Richard Robert Mantha over the span of 15 months has advocates of sex trade workers speaking up on the fear and safety issues plaguing working women.
-
Plumes of black smoke visible throughout Calgary amid blaze at auto recycling facility
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto recycling facility on Tuesday.
-
RCMP say someone else was driving the vehicle that killed Samantha Wylie in August 2022
Mounties out of Cochrane have charged a new person in connection with the fatal collision that killed military veteran Samantha Wylie.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Québec says restoring power to last customers hit by ice storm 'complex'
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles seized at Port of Montreal for the second time in less than a month
Dozens of stolen vehicles worth $2.6 million were seized at the Port of Montreal on Monday in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
-
Judge postpones eviction of Montreal homeless encampment under Ville-Marie expressway
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to postpone its plans to evict a group of people living in tents under a Montreal highway for 10 days.
Edmonton
-
'It could happen anywhere': Police believe homicide victim mistakenly shot as part of ongoing gang conflict
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
Alberta premier commits to medicare; NDP points to past musings on private options
Premier Danielle Smith, in an election-style event, says her United Conservative Party will not make Albertans pay out of pocket to see their family doctor or get medical treatment.
-
Suicidal woman fatally shot by RCMP in Sherwood Park charged at officers with sword: report
A Mountie acted appropriately in Sherwood Park in 2019 when he fatally shot a suicidal woman who charged him while holding a sword, the provincial police watchdog has concluded.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls after crash
A crash on Highway 17 in Sturgeon Falls has closed the road in both directions Tuesday night, police say.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Two from the GTA died in Highway 11 crash in northern Ontario
Two people in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on the weekend.
London
-
Late afternoon collision takes out street light in northwest London, Ont.
A late afternoon crash snarled traffic in northwest London after a vehicle struck a street light on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Homicide investigation in London leads to charges
Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London. Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.
-
Commissioners Road cannabis lab leads to drugs, weapons and ammo seizure of $8.3-million
The dismantling of a cannabis extraction lab in London has led to drug and weapons charges against two people, one of which police are still looking for.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
Rivers expected to rise in coming days, province says in flood update
The province says it expects river levels to rise in the coming days with Manitoba's flood outlook continuing to warn of a major flood risk on the Red River.
-
Police arrest three people in string of bear spray attacks in St. Vital
Three people including a teenager have been arrested following several reported bear spray attacks in St. Vital Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Potential job action looms as deadline for strike vote approaches for PSAC members
The clock is ticking on the strike vote deadline for 120,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada members. Last week, 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers also voted in favour of strike action.
Saskatoon
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
-
Saskatoon police make arrest in parking lot confrontation caught on video
Saskatoon police have arrested a man in conection with a confrontation at SaskTel Centre that was caught on camera and widely shared online.
-
Saskatoon man charged after police plane tracks stolen vehicle through city
Saskatoon police charged a 26-year-old man following a dangerous driving incident on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Crown’s opening statement delayed again in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
After three days of the high-profile murder trial of a man accused of killing a Burnaby, B.C. teen, the jury has yet to hear the Crown’s opening statement.
-
Stagehands at Vancouver Symphony Orchestra file 72-hour strike notice over stalled contract negotiations
The show may not go on at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra this week as stagehands prepare to strike, after 10 months of failed contract negotiations.
-
Survivors of Winters Hotel fire sue building's owner, operator and the City of Vancouver
Survivors of a fatal fire that destroyed a Vancouver single-room occupancy building are suing the owner, the property management company, and the city – alleging a failure of all three to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.
Regina
-
Premiers Moe, Stefanson and Smith demand feds retract statements made over natural resource rights
The Premiers of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are calling on the federal government to retract statements made by federal justice minister David Lametti over the Natural Resource Revenue Act.
-
American Idol journey for Sask. musician ends with Top 55
Brayden King, a musician from Weyburn, Sask., was eliminated in the top 55 round of the popular musical talent show, American Idol.
-
No trial for Saskatoon woman accused in Ottawa woman's nightclub death
A Saskatoon woman accused of manslaughter in the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub last fall has had her charge stayed.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo lost dog captured after 73 days on the loose
A four-year-old border collie has been captured after 73 days on the loose on Vancouver Island, much to the relief of a volunteer organization that had been tracking the animal’s movements.
-
B.C. promises $26M for more electric vehicle charging stations
The province says more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are on the way as EV popularity continues to rise in B.C.
-
15 First Nations Justice Council centres to open throughout British Columbia
Since the signing of the BC First Nation Justice Strategy in 2020, one of the priorities outlined, the implementation of 15 First Nation justice centres throughout the province, is making progress.