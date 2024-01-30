North Atlantic right whale found dead near Massachusetts beach

A North Atlantic right whale was found dead near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) says the body was of an unidentified, likely juvenile, female.

On January 28th, we were notified of a dead female North Atlantic right whale near Joseph Sylvia State Beach on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. We will work with @ifawglobal, @MAEnviroPolice, and local responders on next steps. Read the full update: https://t.co/8gVy86xHa4 pic.twitter.com/lE5SEa11Tt — NOAA Fisheries (@NOAAFisheries) January 30, 2024

A post on the NOAA Fisheries website says rope was found entangled near the whale’s tail and a necropsy will be performed to determine its exact cause of death.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with the latest population estimate of 356 animals.

NOAA Fisheries says there are fewer than 70 reproductively active females and the biggest threats to the species are entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes.

Oceana, an international conservation group, says at least 55 North Atlantic right whales have been killed or seriously injured by strikes and entanglements since 2017.

Oceana U.S.’s campaign director says the latest loss is “devastating.”

“This death is even more troubling when it is a female calf that could have gone on to have many calves of her own for decades to come. The recovery of North Atlantic right whales cannot take any more setbacks,” said Gib Brogan in a Monday evening press release from Oceana.

“This latest example should serve as a wakeup call that the status quo is not working. The survival of North Atlantic right whales requires strong leadership in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure fishing and boat traffic stop killing the remaining whales.”

Another North Atlantic right whale, a calf, was found injured earlier in the month off Edisto, South Carolina.

NOAA Fisheries says videos on social media showed several propeller wounds on its head, mouth, and left lip, consistent with a vessel strike.

“(This) underscores the urgent need for continued, strong and mandatory protection to safeguard these whales from entanglements in fishing gear and ship strikes. With a population of just 356 whales left, each loss significantly impacts the already fragile population,” said Kim Elmslie, campaign director at Oceana in Canada, in the release.

Oceana is calling for vessel slowdowns to be mandatory across right whales’ migration routes and for ropeless and on-demand fishing gear.