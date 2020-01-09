HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Environment Department says Northern Pulp intends to move ahead with the environmental assessment process for a proposed effluent treatment facility, even though the mill is scheduled to shut down at the end of the month.

The company has said it would wrap up operations at the Pictou County mill after the province rejected its most recent attempt to get approval for a plan that would involve pumping treated wastewater into the Northumberland Strait.

In a decision announced last month, Environment Minister Gordon Wilson raised concerns about a lack of information about the potential impact on the environment and human health and said his department needed another environmental assessment report from the company.

In a news release late Wednesday, Wilson said the province is legally required to continue with the assessment process, but he reiterated that the province would enforce the Boat Harbour Act deadline of Jan 31. for the closure of the mill's current effluent facility in Boat Harbour, N.S., located near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Northern Pulp has said the mill can't operate without a place to dump its effluent, and a closure would result in the expected loss of more than 300 jobs at the mill and more than 2,000 jobs in the province's forestry sector.

According to draft terms of reference released by the department, the public has until Feb. 7 to comment, and final terms will be provided to the company in April, after which it will have up to two years to complete its environmental assessment report.

Meanwhile, the head of the transition team tasked with advising the government on how to spend a $50-million job transition fund, which was announced on Dec. 20., is expected to meet with reporters later today.

The team made news earlier this week when it announced the removal of industry member Robin Wilbur.

Wilber, the president of Elmsdale Lumber, was dismissed after he made statements suggesting the mill could survive beyond the legislated deadline by switching to a so-called hot idle state rather than a complete shutdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2019.