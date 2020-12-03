HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With 19 previously reported cases now considered recovered, the total number of active cases has dropped to 119.

Nine of Thursday's new cases were identified in the Central Zone.

The other two cases were identified in the Northern Zone.

On Wednesday, the chief of Nova Scotia’s Sipekne'katik First Nation said there were two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in his community, which is located in the Northern Zone. However, the province has not confirmed whether those are the two new cases identified Thursday.

As Nova Scotia experiences a second wave of COVID-19, the province's premier and top doctor are reminding residents to abide by the restrictions in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"As we get closer to another weekend under tighter restrictions, I want to remind all Nova Scotians that we need to continue limiting our social contacts and travel so we can contain the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "We have the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province if we follow all the public health measures."

"It is important to recognize that although our cases numbers are not as high as we expected them to be, we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 every day," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Now is not the time to let our guard down. Please do your part to slow the spread of this virus by continuing to follow all the public health measures and restrictions."

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,047 Nova Scotia tests.

Nova Scotia health says there were also 338 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 148 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

There were no positive test results identified at either rapid-testing site on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 71,631 tests. During the second wave, there have been 254 positive COVID-19 cases, no deaths, and 135 cases are now resolved, leaving 119 active cases. No one is currently in hospital.

Since the pandemic began in March, Nova Scotia has reported a total of 1,343 cases and 1,159 resolved cases. There have been 65 deaths.

Fifty-seven per cent of cases are female and 43 per cent are male.

Cases have been confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 62 cases

Central Zone: 1,143 cases

Northern Zone: 83 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.