HALIFAX -- The Chief of Nova Scotia’s Sipekne'katik First Nation says there are two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in their community.

Chief Mike Sack says he doesn’t know who the two individuals are due to privacy laws, but he is more than happy to help if they require assistance gathering essential items while they self-isolate and recover from the virus.

Sack says public health will reach out to anyone who has been in close contact with the individuals.

“We’re going to look at getting a spot in the community where they can do the express tests so people can get results quickly and have a piece of mind,” said Sack during an interview on Wednesday.

Sack says he has been meeting daily with members of the community to discuss health and safety protocols as they work to help curb the spread of the virus.