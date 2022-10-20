Nova Scotia advocates push for voluntary vulnerable persons registry for emergencies

HALIFAX -

Two Nova Scotia advocates for people with disabilities are asking for a province-wide registry of vulnerable persons as part of changes to legislation governing emergency management and 911 service.

Anne Camozzi told the legislature's law amendments committee today that post-tropical storm Fiona demonstrated the plight of many people with disabilities in emergency situations.

The Antigonish, N.S., resident says in her case she ended up losing cellphone coverage and then power for her heavy electric wheelchair after the storm.

Camozzi says a voluntary registry linked to the province's emergency management system would provide first responders with information such as locations, the kind of disabilities a person has and how to deal with those needing help once they are located.

Gerry Post told the committee a registry should be linked to technologies such as computer mapping and there should be training included for first responders.

Although the bill was sent back to the legislature without amendments, Justice Minister Brad Johns says the government is receptive to the idea and an amendment could be included by the time the legislation is voted on.

