HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government announced changes for some deadlines at Registry of Motor Vehicle on Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers Licences: All Drivers Licences that expire in March, April, May and June will have a five-month extension from the original expiry date. For example, if your licence expires on April 15, the new expiry date would be September 15.

All Drivers Licences that expire in March, April, May and June will have a five-month extension from the original expiry date. For example, if your licence expires on April 15, the new expiry date would be September 15. Motor Vehicle Inspections: Any motor vehicle inspections expiring March, April, or May will now be valid until June 30.

Any motor vehicle inspections expiring March, April, or May will now be valid until June 30. Vehicle Registrations: All vehicle registrations expiring Dec. 31, 2019, and later, are extended until August 31. This includes all vehicle types, as well as off-highway vehicles, motorcycles and trailers. Vehicle registrations may also be renewed online.

All vehicle registrations expiring Dec. 31, 2019, and later, are extended until August 31. This includes all vehicle types, as well as off-highway vehicles, motorcycles and trailers. Vehicle registrations may also be renewed online. Temporary Permits: All temporary permits expiring in March or later are extended until August 31.

All temporary permits expiring in March or later are extended until August 31. Driving Tests: Knowledge tests and road test bookings for drivers’ licences are unavailable until further notice.

Knowledge tests and road test bookings for drivers’ licences are unavailable until further notice. Accessible Parking Permits: All blue permanent accessible parking permits are valid until August 31.

All blue permanent accessible parking permits are valid until August 31. Out-of-province, foreign licence plates and driver licences: All out-of-province, foreign licence plates and drivers licences are valid until August 31.

All out-of-province, foreign licence plates and drivers licences are valid until August 31. Non-Essential Services: Non-essential Registry of Motor Vehicle services, such as purchasing handbooks or getting personalized or antique licence plates, are unavailable until further notice.

According to a news release on Friday, urgent registry motor vehicle services are available by appointment at some Access Nova Scotia locations.

Before making an appointment, you are asked to check service changes and deadline extensions on Registry of Motor Vehicles website.

For anyone who still needs to make an appointment after visiting the website can call 1-800-670-4357.