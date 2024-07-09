ATLANTIC
    • Nova Scotia announces funding for recreation facilities in Pictou County

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The province of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday it will spend more than $1.1 million on upgrades to recreational facilities in Pictou County.

    Patt Dunn, MLA for Pictou Centre, says developing infrastructure boosts economic productivity.

    “This is not only an investment, but a commitment to our province’s growth and prosperity,” Dunn said in a press release from the province.

    The community grants are part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.

    The Town of Trenton received funds to enhance a multi-sport court, construct an all-wheels park and improve facilities at Trenton ball field.

    The Town of New Glasgow received funding to install LED lights along trail systems to improve safety and accessibility. The North End Recreation Centre in New Glasgow will use funds to repair and replace equipment at the all-ages facility.

    The Pictou-Antigonish Library received funding to expand the Virtual Care @ Your Library program, which provides technology and space for patients to have virtual consultations with doctors.

    Grant recipients and funding amounts:

    • Town of Trenton – $650,000
    • Town of New Glasgow – $375,000
    • Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library – $100,000
    • North End Recreation Centre – over $29,000

    Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian at Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, said he is pleased to be a partner with Nova Scotia Health.

    “Virtual care is a terrific option for many people, but the technology can be a huge barrier,” Stackhouse said.

    “Our virtual health navigator, working from a local library, assists people overcome that barrier, ensuring they receive quick and quality care.”

