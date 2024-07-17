Nova Scotia approves funding for CBRM recreation upgrades

Nova Scotia announced support for improvements to two Sydney baseball fields on Wednesday that have been deemed unsafe because of weather damage.

“I understand that this has been a big issue for the community, and I am happy to see that the group will receive the funding, allowing for kids to play ball in their home field for years to come,” said Brian Comer, minister of Addictions and Mental Health and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “The last step to get this project over the finish line is federal funding, and I am looking forward to that.”

The funding will be used by Sydney Baseball Park Association to restore the Bernie MacNeil and MacCormack baseball fields. The non-profit organization hopes upgrades to the fields will meet the standards for Little League Canada.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the Jays Care foundation have contributed to the restoration project alongside corporate sponsors.

In order for the project to be realized, Nova Scotia says the $150,000 in provincial funding is reliant upon the “approval of additional financing from the federal government.”

“We are so pleased that the Province has jumped on board to support this project. The youth from Sydney and District Little League are looking forward to finally having a home field to play on,” said Michelle Ferguson, president of the Sydney and District Little League.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.