Cannabis, magic mushrooms among items seized from 2 unlicensed N.B. dispensaries

    Items seized from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: Government of New Brunswick) Items seized from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: Government of New Brunswick)
    Cannabis, vapes, tobacco and psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, were recently seized from two unlicensed New Brunswick dispensaries.

    The Department of Justice and Public Safety says peace officers and RCMP officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 15 at the L’Nuk Trading Post on Main Street in Moncton.

    Two employees, a 49-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested. They were later released on an undertaking.

    They both face charges under the Cannabis Control Act, the Tobacco Tax Act, and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

    Items seized at the location include:

    • $45,878 in cash
    • 5.5 kilograms of cannabis bud
    • 1.5 kilograms of hashish
    • 1,811 cannabis joints
    • 470 packs of live resin and shatter
    • 1,368 edible cannabis products
    • 436 THC vape products
    • 150 THC oil products
    • 87 THC products
    • seven psilocybin products (mushrooms)
    • 36,020 contraband cigarettes
    • 101 flavoured cigars
    • 122 flavoured vape products
    • 31 flavoured nicotine pouches

    Officers also executed a search warrant at the L’Nuk Trading Post on Coverdale Road in Riverview that same day.

    Two employees were also arrested at that location, a 21-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman.

    They were both released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

    The women face charges under the Cannabis Act and the Tobacco Tax Act.

    Items seized at the second location include:

    • 23.3 kilograms of dry cannabis
    • 3,397 cannabis joints
    • 73,400 unstamped cigarettes
    • $5,111.60 in cash
    • 99 cannabis vapes
    • 176 cannabis edibles
    • 375 cannabis byproducts
    • 15 flavoured nicotine pouches
    • 155 flavoured cigars
    • 187.6 grams of hashish

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

