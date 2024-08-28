Cannabis, magic mushrooms among items seized from 2 unlicensed N.B. dispensaries

Cannabis, vapes, tobacco and psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, were recently seized from two unlicensed New Brunswick dispensaries.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says peace officers and RCMP officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 15 at the L’Nuk Trading Post on Main Street in Moncton.

Two employees, a 49-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested. They were later released on an undertaking.

They both face charges under the Cannabis Control Act, the Tobacco Tax Act, and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Items seized at the location include:

$45,878 in cash

5.5 kilograms of cannabis bud

1.5 kilograms of hashish

1,811 cannabis joints

470 packs of live resin and shatter

1,368 edible cannabis products

436 THC vape products

150 THC oil products

87 THC products

seven psilocybin products (mushrooms)

36,020 contraband cigarettes

101 flavoured cigars

122 flavoured vape products

31 flavoured nicotine pouches

Officers also executed a search warrant at the L’Nuk Trading Post on Coverdale Road in Riverview that same day.

Two employees were also arrested at that location, a 21-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman.

They were both released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

The women face charges under the Cannabis Act and the Tobacco Tax Act.

Items seized at the second location include:

23.3 kilograms of dry cannabis

3,397 cannabis joints

73,400 unstamped cigarettes

$5,111.60 in cash

99 cannabis vapes

176 cannabis edibles

375 cannabis byproducts

15 flavoured nicotine pouches

155 flavoured cigars

187.6 grams of hashish

