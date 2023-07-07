Nova Scotia athletes counting down the days until the North American Indigenous Games

In a testament to their unwavering commitment and pursuit to be the best at their respective sports, athletes in Shubenacadie, N.S., are training for the North American Indigenous Games.

For most of his life, Shawn Davidson’s sport of choice has been basketball. He practices daily, he said, doing everything he can to be the best player.

“Before work [and] after, I try to get up shots [and] work on my dribbles.”

In a week, Davidson will be heading to Halifax along with 5,000 other Indigenous athletes from across North America.

Training at the gym and on the court, Davidson is counting down the days until competition begins.

“I’m not here just to play for fun, so I’m going to play the best players and that’s where NAIG’s is at,” he said.

More than 750 different First Nations communities will be travelling to Halifax.

Sixteen-year-old Royce Nevin will be among them.

Nevin’s journey with softball began years ago. To her, it’s more than just a game, it is a part of her family’s legacy.

“Everyone in my family plays softball. My uncle’s a coach. He coaches my cousin’s team. My father was on Team Nova Scotia, so he really pushed me into playing sports, but I didn’t mind because I love it,” she said.

Joining her is her Nevin’s sister, who will be playing alongside her on the team. Nevin said that is something else she looks forward to.

“It’ll be the first time me and my sister will be playing together. I’m excited for that.”

The ages of the competitor range from 15 to 19 years.

North American Indigenous Games volunteer Rita Sack said due to the pandemic cancelling the event two years ago many competitors aged out of this year’s games.

“A lot of them have gone into coaching instead of doing the sports they were supposed to be participating in for NAIG 2020.”

Sack said in most Indigenous communities sports play an important role.

“It’s the way that we come together like the powwows,” she explained. “We just kind of support each other and watch all these cool athletes and for people to reminisce about times when they were doing either NAIG or summer games or playing their sports when they were young.”

Opening ceremonies for the games begin on July 16.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.