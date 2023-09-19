Nova Scotia beaches face damage from post-tropical storm Lee

Nova Scotia bills itself as Canada’s ocean playground, but after post-tropical storm Lee blasted several beaches, some of those playgrounds are in rough shape.

On Monday the Queensland Provincial Beach Park remained closed, but many made their way to the beach to see the damage.

There were a lot of rocks, and very little sand.

“You’re going to have to rename it and call it Rocky Beach,” said Dave Buckle. “I’m just wondering how they’re going to restore it to what it was.”

Lee brought huge waves and high winds that pushed rocks and driftwood up onto beaches.

A lot of debris ended up scattered across coastal highway St. Margaret’s Bay Road. Rocks and wood also landed along Conrads Road, which runs behind the beach and a bridge that connects nearby homes and cottages to Queensland beach.

Roads were initially impassable, but as of Monday afternoon they were clear of debris. Construction crews were set up along the highway repairing damage to the shoulders.

“The beach sand is gone. It’ll come back,” said resident Bruce Reardon.

Reardon has a property on the lake behind Queensland beach, and two trees fell in his yard. The largest of the two fell across the road, but was cleared up quickly thanks to neighbours who volunteered with chainsaws.

“That’s what neighbours do in Nova Scotia. They come to you when you need it and it’s all taken care of,” Reardon said.

From Hawk Beach in Shelburne County to Crystal Crescent in the Halifax Regional Municipality, some of the province’s most popular beaches look different post-storm.

At Crystal Crescent, the boardwalk is broken in multiple places.

“Everything is upside down. The damage is huge,” said Fernand Bergeron, who was visiting the beach Monday.

Back in the Queensland area, Donna Shakespeare, who lives near Seawall Beach, came across what she and neighbours believe to be two Portuguese man o' war.

“I know they’ve come to other places in the province, but this is the first time I’ve seen them here at this beach,” said Shakespeare.

A statement on Nova Scotia Parks website says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches, including Clam Harbour Beach and Lawrencetown Beach and that sightings are relatively common at this time of year.

“Visitors should use caution and avoid swimming if Portuguese man o' war are present,” reads a Parks statement.

The province warns that people should not touch the species in the water or on the shore, and to keep pets and children away, because its sting can be painful and hazardous.

Adèle Poirier, a provincial spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources, said Queensland Beach Provincial Park remains closed until further notice while staff assess damage and address hazards.

“Following infrastructure inspections, we will determine next steps,” she said.

Eight provincial camping parks reopened at 2 p.m. Monday:

Battery

Blomidon

Caribou-Munroes Island

Ellenwood Lake

Mira River

Porters Lake

Valleyview

Whycocomagh

“The remaining camping parks and day parks are being assessed for damage and cleanup is under way,” Poirier said.

Gary Andrea, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, said a small timber bridge on Green Bay Road near Petite Rivièreis damaged but has reopened with one lane.

“No other roads or bridges have significant damage,” Andrea said, noting four

provincial roads are currently closed--mostly due to tree and rock debris.

“The storm did cause some damage along St. Margaret’s Bay Road while a bridge on Conrad Road was inspected but suffered no damage,” he said.

“We expect the work to be completed over the coming days. There are no significant costs expected from this work.”